Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils and Tottenham eyeing move for Nick Pope

Manchester United and Tottenham are both weighing up moves for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, according to reports.

David de Gea has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent days, with Dean Henderson elevated to United’s No.1.

That is only a temporary arrangement for now, with De Gea set to remain in Spain until next month following the birth of his first child.

But Henderson is not willing to spend another season on the bench and wants to be United’s first-choice shot-stopper next term.

The Red Devils are likely to cash in on De Gea if they decide to back Henderson, with PSG said to be interested.

However, United could still make a move for another goalkeeper when the transfer market reopens this summer.

According to the Daily Star , key figures at the club believe Henderson is still too inexperienced to be United’s No.1 on a permanent basis

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are therefore keeping tabs on Pope, who is competing with Henderson and Jordan Pickford for a place in England’s starting XI.

Burnley valued Pope at around £50m when Chelsea were linked with him last summer.

The Clarets could hold out for a higher fee if their custodian impresses at the European Championship.

However, United could face competition from Tottenham, who are seeking a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Spurs’ club captain has been spoken of as a potential target for PSG, who are now managed by ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

United could target Robert Sanchez of Brighton if they miss out on Pope, who is enjoying another impressive season between the sticks for Burnley.

The 28-year-old helped Sean Dyche’s side beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday, as Burnley moved seven points clear of the bottom three.

Solskjaer’s side host West Ham on Sunday, while Tottenham will renew hostilities with arch-rivals Arsenal.

