No divine right to win – Jason Naismith urges Staggies to dig in against Killie

Jason Naismith insists Ross County have to recognise the importance of securing victory over Kilmarnock.

After beating Celtic 1-0 in Dingwall two weeks ago the Staggies failed to build on it and lost 1-0 to St Mirren in Paisley last Saturday.

The defeat left the visitors in 10th place in the Scottish Premiership, one point above Killie with a game in hand over the Ayrshire outfit and two points ahead of bottom side Hamilton having played a game more.

After Saturday’s match the Highland club host Hibernian and then travel to Betfred Cup winners St Johnstone before the split.

Asked if the home double-header could be season-defining, the 26-year-old defender said: “But you could say that about the last one.

“I think it is time to realise the importance of these games and how much we need to dig in and graft to win these games.

“You have no divine right to win games, it doesn’t matter if you beat Celtic one week, it doesn’t give you the right to just turn up in Paisley and you are going to get three points against St Mirren.

“It was a disappointing following up the game with that result. I think that is the most frustrating thing.

“It was mentioned prior to the game that there was no point beating Celtic if we can’t take something there. It was a bitterly disappointing result.

“So the quicker we realise that the better.

“Every game is big and we have two home games that are very winnable and we also have St Johnstone away before the split in which we will fancy our chances as well so we need to try to take maximum points from every game and see where it leaves us going into the split.”

Kilmarnock’s new boss Tommy Wright won his first point since taking over at Rugby Park from a 1-1 draw with Dundee United last weekend.

Naismith has a fond memory of playing against Wright’s former club St Johnstone in October 2014, when he scored with a stunning 25-yard drive in a 2-1 win for St Mirren.

The former Scotland Under-21 cap, whose last goal was against Kilmarnock for Hibernian in November 2019, said: “I scored probably my best goal ever against his team so maybe he will remember that on Saturday and hopefully I can replicate it. I am overdue one, I know that. I can’t remember the last time I scored.”