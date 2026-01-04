‘Villa are really ambitious and the project is super exciting. It was the perfect fit for what I want to achieve and to be part of something that’s on an upward trajectory’ Ellie Roebuck opens up on her MLS return
The England stopper returned to the WSL after a season with Barcelona in the summer
After spending a year in Barcelona, England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck returned to the WSL in the summer with a renewed perspective and ambition.
The 26-year-old signed a two-year deal with Aston Villa in July after her contract with the Catalan giants was terminated and she arrived in Birmingham knowing exactly she wants from the next phase of her career.
Roebuck’s move to Barcelona in 2024 came as she was continuing her recovery from a stroke from which she feared losing her vision and end her career.
Ellie Roebuck on her WSL return
“It’s such a competitive league and full of talented players, so I’m excited to be competing in that,” Roebuck told FourFourTwo on her return to England. “Being a little closer to home is always nice too.
“The club’s really ambitious and the project is super exciting. There’s a good mix of senior, experienced players and young players. It was the perfect fit for what I want to achieve and to be part of something that’s on an upward trajectory.”
Roebuck, who received her first call-up to the England squad since she suffered her stroke in November, was thrilled to get back in the WSL, citing the Lionesses success in last summer’s European Championship where they defended their crown as another reason why the league is so exciting this season.
“Every fixture is difficult and, off the back of the Euros, the crowds are elevated again,” she adds. “Being out of it for so long and watching it from the side, you can see that shift and the improvements.”
Roebuck signed for Villa this summer following the January arrival of new manager Natalia Arroyo, who had spent five seasons in charge of Espanyol.
“She came in at a difficult period last year and did really well, but it’s good for her to start with a fresh group and be able to take the time to put in place her ideas,” Roebuck adds. “From my first meetings with her, the project was appealing and made me want to sign.
“She’s a lovely person and I think our playing styles align well with what she wants to achieve.”
After having spent a year in Spain herself, will Roebuck be communicating with her new boss in Spanish?
"I did say that I need to keep practising with her!” she admits. “I’m not so confident speaking, but I definitely understand a lot more than when I went.
“It’s something that I definitely want to develop because I’d love to live in Spain in the future. It’s an amazing place with great people.”
