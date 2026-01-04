‘Albania didn’t come to play football, but to provoke us. On the pitch they knew they didn’t have much chance. Nemanja Matic on Serbia’s fiery Euro 2016 qualifier against Albania
Crowd trouble and a drone with a pro-Albanian banner caused the 2015 clash to be stopped
While some people like to believe that football and politics should never mix, that is not a realistic stance in the current global landscape.
And while international football can throw up some highly-charged contests between neighbours and rivals, few matches in recent history descended into chaos in the manner of Serbia’s Euro 2016 qualifier against Albania in October 2014.
The match was abandoned before half-time when a drone carrying a pro-Albania banner was flown on a drone above the stadium, causing crowd trouble in the stands.
Matic on Serbia’s Euro 2016 qualifier against Albania
Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic was playing in the heart of the Serbian midfield that day and admits that the events of that evening remain vivid in his memory, even a decade later.
“They didn’t come to play football, but to provoke us,” he tells FourFourTwo. “On the pitch they knew they didn’t have much chance.
“They were smarter and our fans were stupid. They fell for the provocation and jumped on the pitch, then the Albanian team went inside and their federation said they didn’t want to continue, which they could do.
“UEFA then awarded them the three points and punished us, so any hope we had of qualifying was done. We played in Albania after that and beat them 2-0.”
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Does Matic feel that the decision to award Albania a 3-0 win and deduct Serbia three points was an unfair one?
“I was disappointed,” he admits. “We wanted to play, we didn’t want any problems.
“Someone made that provocation with the drone and knew that Serbian people would explode when they saw it.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Andy MittenFreelance Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.