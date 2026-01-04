‘Albania didn’t come to play football, but to provoke us. On the pitch they knew they didn’t have much chance. Nemanja Matic on Serbia’s fiery Euro 2016 qualifier against Albania

Crowd trouble and a drone with a pro-Albanian banner caused the 2015 clash to be stopped

Serbia&#039;s Stefan Mitrovic grabs a flag with Albanian national symbols flown by a remotely operated drone during the Euro 2016 group I football match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade on October 14, 2014
Serbia's Stefan Mitrovic grabs a flag with Albanian national symbols flown by a remotely operated drone during the Euro 2016 group I football match between Serbia and Albania in Belgrade on October 14, 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While some people like to believe that football and politics should never mix, that is not a realistic stance in the current global landscape.

And while international football can throw up some highly-charged contests between neighbours and rivals, few matches in recent history descended into chaos in the manner of Serbia’s Euro 2016 qualifier against Albania in October 2014.

Nemanja Matic, Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic was in the Serbia side that day (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Nemanja Matic was playing in the heart of the Serbian midfield that day and admits that the events of that evening remain vivid in his memory, even a decade later.

“They didn’t come to play football, but to provoke us,” he tells FourFourTwo. “On the pitch they knew they didn’t have much chance.

A flag with Albanian national symbols attached to a remotely operated drone flies in the stadium during brawl between players on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2016 group I qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Albania is abandoned in Belgrade, Serbia on October 14, 2014. Match officials abandon Tuesday&#039;s Euro 2016 qualifier between Serbia and Albania after a drone carrying an Albanian flag entered the stadium late in the first half and sparked a brawl between players and fans.

The flag was attached to a drone and caused the game to be abandoned (Image credit: Getty Images)

“They were smarter and our fans were stupid. They fell for the provocation and jumped on the pitch, then the Albanian team went inside and their federation said they didn’t want to continue, which they could do.

UEFA then awarded them the three points and punished us, so any hope we had of qualifying was done. We played in Albania after that and beat them 2-0.”

Does Matic feel that the decision to award Albania a 3-0 win and deduct Serbia three points was an unfair one?

Serbia&amp;amp;apos;s midfielder Nemanja Matic attends a press conference at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 21, 2018 on the eve of their Russia 2018 World Cup football match against Switzerland. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo by Patrick HERTZOG / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)

Matic won 48 caps for Serbia between 2008 and 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was disappointed,” he admits. “We wanted to play, we didn’t want any problems.

“Someone made that provocation with the drone and knew that Serbian people would explode when they saw it.”

