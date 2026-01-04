Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one of World Cup 2026's Eastern Region venues and the second-most southerly of its six eastern USA stadiums.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is among the largest in terms of capacity.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this remarkable building, from the capacity and history of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Mercedes-Benz Stadium: The background

Image 1 of 4 Mercedes-Benz Stadium's spectacular exterior (Image credit: Getty Images) Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images) The Mercedes-Benz Stadium's spectacular exterior (Image credit: Getty Images) Inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, is a spectacular sports venue with a stunning exterior that will be one of the architectural highlights for visitors in the United States for World Cup 2026. It was officially opened in 2017, has a retractable roof inspired by the Roman Pantheon, according to the man behind the design, and boasts seating for 75,000 fans.

The stadium is best known as the home of the Atlanta Falcons but is also used regularly for football as the permanent home of Atlanta's top men's soccer club and an as-yet-unnamed NWSL expansion side in 2028. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the successor of the Georgia Dome, where the 1996 Atlanta Games were held 30 years before the World Cup comes to town.

2026 will be the state of Georgia's first time as a World Cup host city. With the Olympics on the horizon, Atlanta did not serve as a venue in 1994. Unlike the old Georgia Dome, Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built with soccer in mind and has hosted matches regularly since it opened.

The home of the Falcons will welcome fans for seven World Cup matches, ranging from the group stage to a semi-final in July.

Location

Where is Mercedes-Benz Stadium located?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located just west of downtown Atlanta, Georgia, the capital of the south-eastern state.

The venue is accessible via the Blue Line and Green Line of MARTA, Atlanta's public rapid transit system.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have a seated capacity of 75,000 at the World Cup, making it the fourth-largest venue.

Tenants

Who plays at Mercedes-Benz Stadium usually?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be known as Atlanta Stadium for World Cup purposes and is the home of the Atlanta Falcons NFL team.

It also hosts the home fixtures of Major League Soccer side Atlanta United and will have a new tenant in 2028 when NWSL, the leading women's soccer league in North America, expands into Atlanta with a new club.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosting?

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host seven matches at the 2026 World Cup, including three knock-out matches.