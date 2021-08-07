Partick Thistle ease to convincing win at Dunfermline

Partick Thistle made it two wins from their opening two matches with a dominant 3-0 win at Dunfermline.

The visitors took a seventh-minute lead when Ross Docherty headed in a Kyle Turner cross.

It did not take long for Thistle to double their lead, with Kevin Holt heading home another inviting cross from Turner in the 22nd minute.

Dunfermline’s Ross Graham put through his own net in the 78th minute to seal victory for the visitors and move them top of the fledgling table.