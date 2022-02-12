Porto 2-2 Sporting: Pepe among four players sent off in epic 40-man brawl

A thrilling match between title rivals Porto and Sporting Lisbon descended into chaos on Friday night as a huge fight erupted at full-time, led by Pepe.

The veteran Porto defender is synonymous with on-pitch violence but incredibly had not been sent off for 11 years until the last few seconds of the top-of-the-table match against champions Sporting at the Estadio do Dragao.

Tensions were already running high after Sporting had thrown away a two-goal lead and had defender Sebastian Coates sent off early in the second half for two bookings.

Things reached boiling point though when Pepe furiously appealed for a penalty in added time when he appeared to be kicked in the head by Sporting’s Joao Palhinha as he tried to nod home a loose ball following a superb save from Antonio Adan.

The referee ignored Pepe’s wailing and when he blew the whistle at full-time, after nine minutes of stoppage time, all hell broke loose.

Pepe began the fight in the goalmouth and team-mates, substitutes and coaching staff all quickly joined in.

Palhinha, who had already been booked, was shown a straight red card while his team-mate Bruno Tabata, who had been substituted moments earlier, was also given a red.

Porto’s substitute goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin was also shown a red and then so was Pepe, who had to be held back by members of the Porto coaching staff and then head coach Sergio Conceicao, who acted as peacemaker.

Just when things appeared to be calming down, a ball boy ran over to shove Sporting’s Matheus Reis, causing more chaos as the youngster was then pursued by stewards.

Even though Porto were aggrieved not to get the penalty, the draw was a good result for them, keeping them six points clear of Sporting at the top of the table and maintaining their unbeaten record in the league this season.