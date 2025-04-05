‘So many times when we played Manchester United, arguments would start before the first whistle had even blown – the players would try to kill each other with their eyes’ Former Arsenal star remembers famous Premier League rivalry
Ex-Gunners ace explains why matches against the Red Devils were more intense than any other fixture
For nine consecutive seasons between 1995 and 2004, every single Premier League title was won by either Manchester United or Arsenal.
Arsene Wenger’s Gunners were crowned champions in 1998, 2002 and 2004, with Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United winning the other six titles.
During that period, the rivalry between the two clubs became arguably the fiercest in the Premier League era, with emotions boiling over on a number of occasions.
Arsenal great relished duels
Emmanuel Petit joined Arsenal from Monaco in 1997, partnering Patrick Vieira in midfield to help the North London side become champions in his first season at the club.
He would remain at Highbury for two more seasons, becoming an Arsenal legend in the process, before departing for Barcelona in 2000.
Petit and Vieira also combined in midfield for France to win the 1998 World Cup during their time together at Arsenal, and the pair never shirked from a fight whenever they faced their biggest foes in the Premier League title race.
“Every time we had to play against Manchester United, it was always a massive battle,” Petit says now, speaking in association with pokerfirma.com. “There were always fights within the fight.
“I remember so many times, arguments starting when you leave the dressing room before the whistle had even blown.
“The players would try to kill each other with their eyes, there would be a lot of horrible comments as well, on the pitch, off the pitch.
“Sometimes bad behaviour, trying to kick the s*** out of each other all the time. It was part of the game, we all knew that.”
Petit was part of an Arsenal side that crucially won 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a Marc Overmars goal during the 1997-98 season, as they went on to clinch the title.
A season later he faced the Red Devils in a famous FA Cup semi-final replay at Villa Park, which Manchester United won after Ryan Giggs’ incredible solo goal.
It was a rivalry that has gone down in history, thanks to the competitiveness of Roy Keane, Petit, Vieira and Co.
