Premier League to stick with current pay-per-view arrangements

The Premier League will retain the current pay-per-view arrangements for the round of matches ahead of November’s international break.

Both Sky Sports and BT Sport have been offering matches not selected for regular television broadcast through their respective box office services at a price of £14.95 per game.

The cost has been widely criticised, especially given the financial difficulties presented to many households during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Brom’s game at Brighton was the latest Premier League game screened on pay-per-view (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

With supporters unable to attend matches due to Government guidelines to control the spread of Covid-19, making the games pay-per-view has helped produce a new revenue stream.

Several reports claim the matches have so far averaged 39,000 pay-per-view buys, with several supporters’ groups backing donations to local food banks and other charities rather than paying the fee.

Despite that, the PA news agency understands the current arrangements will remain in place for the matches on the weekend of November 6-8.

It is understood a further review will take place to see what will happen after the international break, with the price expected to be one of the main items up for discussion.