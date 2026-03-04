How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Live streams & TV info as Michael Carrick bids to extend unbeaten run

Watch Newcastle vs Man Utd today as Michael Carrick arrives home, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Newcastle United hosts Manchester United in Wednesday's late Premier League kick-off with a fiery atmosphere expected at St James' Park.

Michael Carrick returns to face the club he grew up supporting as a boy, but the 44-year-old will have to put his emotions to the side in this one.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Newcastle vs Man Utd online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Man Utd from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Newcastle vs Man Utd in the UK

TNT Sports / Discovery+ is your destination for this one, with kick-off at St James' Park on Wednesday scheduled for 20:15 GMT.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Newcastle vs Man Utd in the US

In the United States, Newcastle vs Man Utd will be shown on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Newcastle vs Man Utd in Australia

Football lovers in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.