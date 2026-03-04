How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal: Live streams & TV info as Premier League leaders travel to the Amex

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal today as the Gunners bid to take another step towards the Premier League title, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton are bidding to put a huge dent in Arsenal's title hopes as they welcome the Gunners to the south coast.

Arsenal beat Chelsea thanks to some late heroics from David Raya at the weekend and they know the pressure is on them heading into the final ten games of the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Arsenal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the UK

TNT Sports / Discovery+ is your destination for this one, with kick-off at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday scheduled for 19:30 GMT.

It will be available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 2.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the US

In the United States, Brighton vs Arsenal will be shown on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in Australia

Football lovers in Australia can watch Brighton vs Arsenal through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

Brighton vs Arsenal: Preview

Brighton's upturn continued with a 2-1 home win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, thanks to goals from Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck.

The Seagulls have only won three of their last ten Premier League games and have slipped down the table after a promising start.

They come into this one with one win in eight against Arsenal, something manager Fabian Heurzeler will be acutely aware of as his side prepares for the table-toppers' visit.

Mats Wieffer couldn't complete a full 90 minutes against Forest, so Joel Veltman could be drafted into the right-back slot.

Arsenal have beaten London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea in successive outings and are cautiously looking over their shoulder as Manchester City threaten.

Only Manchester United are on a better run of form at present and Mikel Arteta's side cannot afford a slip-up against Brighton at the Amex this evening.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are both touch-and-go, but Bukayo Saka is now back and available after featuring in the Gunners' last four Premier League games.

Mikel Merino and Ben White are definitely missing, so we expect the same back four to start that did against Chelsea on Sunday.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal

The Gunners will see plenty of the ball and we expect them to get the job done in this one.