Sam Barratt brace fires Maidenhead to victory at Notts County
By PA Staff
A Sam Barratt double helped Maidenhead secure a 3-2 win at Notts County in the National League.
County took the lead after just three minutes with a fine finish from Jimmy Knowles only for Barratt to equalise in the 14th minute following a scramble.
Ruben Rodrigues put the hosts ahead again just before the half-hour mark, surging forward before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.
His effort was then cancelled out by Barratt’s second strike, a close-range header, in the 64th minute.
Maidenhead’s victory was sealed in the 75th minute when Danilo Orsi-Dadomo capitalised on a one-on-one with County goalkeeper Sam Slocombe.
