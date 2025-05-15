How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County: Live streams and TV info for League Two play-off semi-final second leg

AFC Wimbledon and Notts County go head-to-head once again on Saturday for a place in the League Two play-off final

Watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County online, on TV, and anywhere, as the League Two play-offs continue on May 17. This guide explains how to watch the League Two play-off semi-final second leg encounter online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County: Key information • Date: Saturday 17 May 2025. • Kick-off time: 12:30pm GMT / 08:30am ET • Venue: Cherry Red Records Stadium, Wimbledon • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | CBS Sports (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

AFC Wimbledon are just ninety minutes away from the League Two play-off final.

The Dons beat Notts County 1-0 in last week's first-leg encounter in Nottinghamshire, with Riley Harbottle netting the only goal of the game.

Alassana Jatta was also sent off for the hosts in the dying moments after a rush of blood saw him dismissed for a sliding challenge on Alistair Smith.

He also collided with Josh Neufville and appeared to push the winger in the face as he was handed his marching orders.

The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals for County this season but will have to watch on as his side attempts to wrestle a foothold back in the tie.

How to watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 12:30pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County in the US

In the US, you can stream AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 4pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County for free.

In Canada, DAZN are offering a free trial, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹15 (£0.14) or a season pass for ₹99 (less than £1). Fancode is geo-restricted to India.

Watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County from anywhere

What if you're away from home when AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County streams globally

Can I watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County in Australia? The rights holder for the EFL in Australia is beIN Sports, with Friday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch AFC Wimbledon vs Notts County in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, EFL football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.