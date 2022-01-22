Stephen Glass hails Aberdeen’s professional performance in Scottish Cup victory
By PA Staff published
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hailed his side for their professional performance as they eased into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory at the expense of Edinburgh City.
The Dons were dominant against opposition from the bottom tier and close-range finishes from Ryan Hedges and Christian Ramirez had them on easy street by half-time, while Lewis Ferguson put the icing on the cake with an injury-time header.
Glass said: “The way we approached the first half made the game a little bit easier.
“We would have liked more goals (in the) second half but the quality wasn’t quite there in the second half – but it’s better than the reverse where you don’t start properly and have to chase it.”
Glass showed his intent by naming a side unchanged from a feisty 1-1 draw with Rangers in midweek and it was one-way traffic from the off.
The home side passed up a handful of chances before taking a deserved lead through Welshman Hedges midway through the first half.
The second goal came before the break as Funso Ojo exchanged passes with Hedges before the latter turned provider with a low cross that Ramirez fired high into the net from close range.
There was still time for the home side to add a third as Ferguson headed in at the far post after the visitors failed to clear a right-wing free-kick at the death.
Glass hoped his side could have wrapped up the win earlier, adding: “We had a lot of opportunities where we should be hitting the target or hitting it harder, but it’s a lesson because it could get edgy if they pull a goal back.
“It should have been out of sight earlier, but it was a professional job.”
Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith admitted his side were outplayed, saying: “It was a difficult game for us.
“I didn’t expect them to play the starting XI that face Rangers, if I’m honest.
“When you see that team – and I thought Aberdeen were the better team in midweek – you have a little bit of fear.
“I hate getting beat. I thought it was going to be an uncomfortable afternoon but the players in the main held their own and 3-0 was probably a fair reflection.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.