Thomas Frank lauds Brentford players for performance against Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank praised his side after they recorded their first Championship away victory of the season, winning 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Ivan Tony got both Bees goals to leave his manager delighted with his side’s performance.

Jack Marriott, making his full debut for Wednesday after signing on loan from Derby, put a low shot on target early on which was comfortably saved by David Raya.

Brentford took a seventh-minute lead when Henrik Dalsgaard’s low drive was parried by Cameron Dawson and Toney was the first to react, seizing on the loose ball and firing into the net.

The hosts equalised when a Kadeem Harris cross was met by a stooping header from Callum Paterson with 25 minutes gone.

Brentford regained the lead when Toney scored his second goal of the night six minutes later, meeting Vitaly Janelt’s corner with a near-post header.

Toney spurned a chance to complete his hat-trick, scuffing a shot wide after connecting with Sergi Canos’ low cross but his manager was still happy.

Frank said: “I was very pleased with the performance. I liked very much the way we handled the ball today.

“I think we found some good solutions and had some dangerous counters throughout the game.

“I was very pleased with how we defended, except for that spell for around five to 10 minutes around their equaliser. Apart from that I thought we did very well and gave no chances away.

“We knew that he (Toney) was a goalscorer and that he’d suit the way we played.

“To score seven goals in four games speaks for itself. I’m very pleased with that but him and I want even more. We know that there are things we need to work on to make him even better.

“The link-up play and the runs around him were superb and the effort was also up there.

“I’m very pleased and it is on to the next one.”

Wednesday boss Garry Monk felt his side did not reach the heights he had been expecting.

He said: “I think overall, especially in the first half, we didn’t get the levels of performance that we have been doing.

“We were just a yard or two off them and when you’re playing against a good side like Brentord are, that can prove costly.

“The goals they scored were goals that could have been avoided. In the second half we were much better at getting up to them and that intensity was at the level we wanted.

“We just need that little bit of composure, but we didn’t quite get that right.

“It’s always fine margins in this league. You need that bit of composure and we lacked that a little bit tonight overall.

“We can’t dwell on it. We know we’ve been performing well and we need to bounce back again at the weekend.

“This is a tough, tough season for us. We’ll keep working and get ready for the weekend.”