Tottenham report: Spurs could hijack French giants' move for Serie A playmaker

Tottenham are considering hijacking Marseille's move for Atalanta playmaker Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to reports.

Spurs (opens in new tab) have tended to leave their transfer business until late in the window during Daniel Levy's chairmanship, but that has not been the case this summer.

Antonio Conte's side secured the signings of Richarlison, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence and Fraser Forster before the Premier League season got under way at the beginning of this month.

(Image credit: Getty)

But that does not mean Spurs will not go back into the market before it closes for business on September 1.

Malinovskyi is a player that has caught the attention of Conte and Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's managing director.

Malinovskyi appeared to be on his way to Marseille after a successful three year spell with Atalanta in Serie A.

Today's best deals on new Tottenham Hotspur shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

But according to French publication Foot Mercato (opens in new tab), Tottenham could be about to step in and hijack the deal.

Spurs are considering offering Sergio Reguilon to Atalanta in a bid to sweeten the deal and reduce the fee they would have to pay for the attacker.

Corriere dello Sport (opens in new tab) reports that Conte views the versatile Malinovskyi as a potential alternative to Dejan Kulusevski.

(Image credit: PA)

Spurs have received a boost with reports that Malinovskyi has not been particularly convinced by his talks with Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side are willing to meet his pay demands but the Ukraine international does not have total faith in their project.

That could hand the north Londoners the advantage in the race to sign the 29-year-old, who looks set to leave Atalanta come what may.

Conte's side, who beat Wolves (opens in new tab) 1-0 at the weekend thanks to a Harry Kane header, will return to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on Sunday.

Tottenham have amassed seven points from a possible nine at the start of the campaign after a 4-1 thumping of Southampton (opens in new tab) and a 2-2 draw with Chelsea (opens in new tab).

More Tottenham stories

Antonio Conte has spoken of his excitement for the new season and said that his new signings must earn their places in his team. Dejan Kulusevski has already eyed consistency this term, while his manager has asked Spurs to be "dreamers".

Conte has also stated that his stars will not be distracted by the World Cup and admitted that his team are a long way off winning a title.

Meanwhile, Ivan Perisic has revealed the role a former Tottenham star had in convincing him to join.