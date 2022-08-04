Tottenham report: Former Spurs player revealed to have played key role in Ivan Perisic deal

Tottenham new boy Ivan Perisic spoke to Luka Modric before agreeing to join the club this summer.

Spurs signed the Croatia international on a free transfer when his Inter contract expired at the end of June.

Perisic looks set to be an important figure at left wing-back for Antonio Conte's side this season.

The 33-year-old has revealed that he had a conversation with his Croatia team-mate and former Spurs star Modric before signing on the dotted line in north London.

And he also spoke to the midfield maestro before taking the No.14 shirt he wore during his spell with Tottenham.

"The first time I spoke with the manager, I also called Luka later," Perisic told Sky Sports on the eve of the new Premier League campaign.

"I said to him that there is a possibility that I might come to his ex-club and he said to me all of the positive things about the club.

"He used to play at the old stadium and he used to train on the old training camp but everything is new here now, everything is much better and much more modern.

"We're going to wear the same number (14). I asked him for his permission and he said, 'Okay, you can take it', and yeah it was fun."

Perisic also revealed that he first spoke to Conte about a possible move to Spurs as early as March.

"I think our first contact was in March," he added. "And the second one was in April when I think they won against Arsenal, and it was obvious that maybe they're going to reach the Champions League.

"I always wanted to play in the Champions League and my wish was also to try to come to the Premier League.

"When they reached the Champions League, we spoke and the deal was done in two days, and it was much easier."