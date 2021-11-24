Viv Solomon-Otabor signs for St Johnstone on short-term deal
By PA Staff
St Johnstone have signed former Wigan forward Viv Solomon-Otabor until January.
McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson has dipped into the free-agent market following recent injuries suffered by Glenn Middleton and Stevie May.
The 25-year-old began his career with Birmingham and has most recently been with CSKA Sofia and Wigan. He has been without a club since leaving the Latics at the end of last season.
