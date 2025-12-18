Manchester United report: Carlos Baleba transfer edges closer following Brighton admission

News
By published

Manchester United may soon have a clearer run at Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba is wanted by Manchester United
Manchester United enquired about Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United may have moved one step closer to landing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils explored a deal in the summer, with The Athletic reporting in August that they had contacted the Seagulls via intermediaries regarding the 21-year-old.

Brighton move gives Manchester United boost in Carlos Baleba chase

Brighton&#039;s Cameroonian midfielder #17 Carlos Baleba (L) fouls Manchester United&#039;s Cameroonian midfielder #19 Bryan Mbeumo (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 25, 2025. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or &#039;live&#039; services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Baleba could soon be sharing club football with fellow Cameroon star Bryan Mbeumo (Image credit: Getty Images)

It transpired weeks later, via the same outlet, that United had called off the pursuit after Fabian Hurzeler’s side confirmed they were looking for a deal in the same ballpark as Moises Caicedo’s £115 million move to Chelsea in 2023.

Given the money already spent, and Manchester United’s own valuation of Baleba, it the club kept its powder dry, but Brighton’s latest move may see them come to the negotiating table more readily in the next window.

Based on a report from Fussball Transfers, Brighton are considering a move for FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi.

The Ghana international is a product of the Right to Dream system, who have a base in Ghana along with owning the Danish club.

The report states that the 19-year-old, who is believed to be available for €15m-€20m, is being considered as a Baleba replacement.

With a back-up plan in place, it could make the Seagulls more open to allowing Baleba to leave, and stop them setting his price tag prohibitively high, as they are able to do with a contract running until 2028, with an optional additional year.

Brighton may need to move quickly, however, as both Bournemouth and Arsenal are said to be tracking Yirenkyi, according to the Daily Mail.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 18: Caleb Yirenkyi of Ghana in action during the international friendly match between South Korea and Ghana at Seoul World Cup Stadium on November 18, 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Caleb Yirenkyi has already made a handful of appearances for Ghana's senior side (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Brighton’s interest in Yirenkyi set off a chain reaction that led to Baleba leaving the south coast.

This is how Brighton operate: sign cheap, develop and platform in the Premier League, then sell when a player’s value is the highest.

They may have mistimed that last part slightly with Baleba, who is having a difficult season following a summer of speculation, but they are still sure to book a significant profit on the Cameroonian when it comes to selling.

Yirenkyi is valued at €6m, according to Transfermarkt.

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique

Get Manchester United tickets at Seat Unique

Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

View Deal
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.