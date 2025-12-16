Manchester United star's brother aims dig at Ruben Amorim with controversial stunt

Old Trafford played host to a thrilling 4-4 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth on Monday night

Manchester United's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday night was arguably the game of the Premier League season so far.

The hosts led three times at Old Trafford - including overturning a 3-2 deficit with two goals in three minutes - but Eli Junior Kroupi's 84th-minute equaliser ensured a topsy-turvy encounter ended all-square.

While the contest was instantly branded a Premier League classic, much of the post-match attention focused on an off-pitch stunt that stole the headlines.

Manchester United star's brother aims dig at Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has had to deny suggestions he doesn't rate Kobbie Mainoo (Image credit: Getty Images)

It followed comments from Ruben Amorim last Friday, when the United boss refused to confirm whether he would let Kobbie Mainoo leave in January but said he would be "really pleased" if the homegrown midfielder came to talk to him about his lack of game-time.

Mainoo, 20, has not made a single Premier League start this season but came on as a first-half substitute against Bournemouth.

Amorim has not handed Mainoo a single Premier League start this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is a far cry from his breakthrough 2023/24 campaign, when he scored in United's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City and started for England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Mainoo's lack of minutes has fuelled speculation that Amorim doesn't rate the midfielder, although the club reportedly refused to let him join Italian champions Napoli last summer.

In an apparent reference to the situation, Mainoo's half-brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, wore a T-shirt with the words 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' during the game against Bournemouth.

The Love Island star attracted plenty of attention for the stunt, which was widely shared on social media within minutes of the final whistle.

But it remains to be seen whether it will have any impact on Mainoo's future, with the January transfer window around the corner.

Amorim has been forced to deny suggestions that he doesn't trust United's academy, with more comments made by the Portuguese coach ahead of the Bournemouth game coming under the microscope.

The manager suggested defender Harry Amass was "struggling in the Championship" while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, and also claimed forward Chido Obi was "not always a starter in the Under 21s".

The teenagers, both 18, responded to those comments with social media posts that were quickly deleted - Amass sharing a photo of him holding the Owls' player of the month award for November, and Obi posting a video of him celebrating a goal for United's Under 21s against Manchester City in August.