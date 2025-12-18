Manchester City in advanced move for French star ahead of rivals: report
Manchester City have had positive experiences shopping in France, and have a particular advantage this time around
Manchester City are leading the race to sign a young winger currently operating in France.
Last January was a busy time for Pep Guardiola’s side, bringing in Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah.
It was uncharacteristic of the Citizens, who tend to prefer getting their business done over the summer, but it was needs-must as their form was floundering.
Manchester City have huge advantage to land promising French teenager
The same is not quite true of this season, with the Etihad Stadium outfit sitting in second place, just two points off league leaders Arsenal.
It means Manchester City can take their foot off the gas somewhat in terms of big-ticket signings, and take a longer-term view on the talent they want to bring in.
One such player the English side are said to be targeting is Troyes winger Mathys Detourbet, according to Foot Mercato.
The 18-year-old has impressed this season, growing in importance with 16 Ligue 2 appearances and two assists.
City are not the only interested party, with Roma – who reportedly saw a €10m package for the player rejected last summer – along with Monaco and several German clubs also eyeing the prospect.
This could be something of a one-horse race if Manchester City are truly intent on landing Detourbet, however, as Troyes sit within the City Football Group (CFG) multi-club system, of which Guardiola’s side is the flagship.
Current Etihad winger Savinho travelled a similar path, going on loan to CFG stablemate Girona, before being signed by Manchester City in 2024 in a deal worth up to £30.8m.
Savinho is sure to be the blueprint for this move, in FourFourTwo’s opinion, regardless of whether he goes on loan before or after the official transfer to City.
The Brazilian has received mixed reviews on his introduction to the first team in east Manchester, but he is one of the first full-fledged examples of the multi-club system in action.
For the likes of Roma and Monaco, they’d surely have to offer an eye-watering sum to be successful if the Sky Blues want to keep Detourbet in the CFG ecosystem.
Detourbet is valued at €4m, according to Transfermarkt.
