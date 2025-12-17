Arsenal report: 'Generational talent' dubbed 'the next Lamine Yamal' completes move, ending speculation

Mikel Arteta has missed the chance to work with another top Norwegian youngster

Arsenal are among a host of top European clubs interested in one of the brightest emerging talents from Norway this week.

The north London side have become renowned in recent years for bringing through starlets from their youth ranks, Bukayo Saka being the obvious poster boy.

The winger paved the way for the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly to follow, with 15-year-old Max Dowman the latest to step up into the first-team equation.

Arsenal in for ‘new Martin Odegaard’

The Gunners also famously gave another Norwegian attacker his big break in the form of their current captain, Martin Odegaard, for whom it had not worked out for at Real Madrid.

Sadly, however, it seems Mikel Arteta’s side are not going to get the chance to for the same for the next player off the production line.

The young prospect has been compared to current Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The current Premier League leaders had been interested in signing 16-year-old Norwegian winger Leo Dorsin, according to Tipsbladet.

They weren’t the only top side eyeing an approach, with “the next Lamine Yamal” believed to have gone for trials with the Gunners, Manchester City, Barcelona, PSG and Ajax, with all five of the quintet wanting him.

Those hopes have been dashed, however, as the former Rosenborg prospect has chosen to sign with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

Nordsjaelland are owned by the founders of Right to Dream, an elite academy group with posts in Ghana, Egypt and in the USA, via San Diego FC, who played a key role in the careers of Mohammed Kudus, Mikkel Damsgaard and Simon Adingra, among others.

That core focus on youth, along with more familiar surroundings in a fellow Nordic country, is likely why Dorsin opted to agree a three-year contract with Nordsjaelland amid top-level interest.

Arsenal have a strong youth setup, with Max Dowman the latest product (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could prove to be a smart move for Dorsin.

While the clubs mentioned will have some of the best youth coaches in world football, nothing beats senior football to develop top young talents.

With this move, Dorsin has undoubtedly picked the route that should offer the quickest path to first-team minutes.