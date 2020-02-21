We need a better away record, says Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is fully aware of the need to pick up more points on the road if they are to secure Premier League survival.

After winning two of their first three away matches this season, Bournemouth have taken just four points from their 10 matches on the road since.

It is that form away from the Vitality Stadium that has left the Cherries firmly in a relegation battle, sitting just two points clear of the bottom three ahead of Saturday’s trip to Burnley.

“Over the next few games, we’re going to need a better away record,” Howe said at a press conference reported on the club’s Twitter account.

“You know when you go to Turf Moor you’ve got to be prepared physically and mentally for a tough game, hopefully our quality will show on the day.”

Howe is pleased, however, that his side’s performances have improved in recent weeks.

The Cherries have won two out of their last three league matches, but defeat to Sheffield United before the winter break put a halt to their surge in belief.

Despite that loss, Howe believes his side have stepped up their performances and wants his players to use their recent momentum to climb up the table.

“If you look at the last three games overall, I think you’ve seen an upturn in performance, so I think that’s important, that the momentum shift is there in terms of the level we’ve played at,” Howe added.

“We should have had more points. If I look back at the games that we haven’t got wins in, there’s several that spring to mind that I think I’m frustrated that we didn’t do better or come out with points.”

Bournemouth will be boosted by the return of Jefferson Lerma, after he missed his side’s defeat at Sheffield United through suspension, although a number of first-team players continue to miss out.

Howe said: “Our long-termers are still out and no one will be returning for this game.

“They are making good progress and we have a group of four players who are making progress slowly.”

David Brooks has stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury but he has been joined on the sidelines in recent weeks by Lloyd Kelly, Arnaut Danjuma and Chris Mepham.