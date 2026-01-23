Oliver Glasner reveals outcome of Crystal Palace crunch talks as Manchester United monitor manager situation

Oliver Glasner has expressed some regret for his outburst against the Crystal Palace hierarchy

Oliver Glaser revealed he has held clear-the-air talks with Steve Parish this week after criticising the Crystal Palace hierarchy last weekend.

The Eagles boss, who will depart the club this summer, said after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Sunderland that he felt he and his players were being ‘abandoned completely’ by the club’s board, particularly in light of the club’s decision to sanction Marc Guehi’s sale to Manchester City on the eve of that game.

That outspoken approach raised eyebrows, particularly after Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca had been sacked soon after making similar remarks at Manchester United and Chelsea over the past few weeks.

Oliver Glasner re-states commitment to Crystal Palace after sack speculation

Oliver Glasner was outspoken in his criticism of the higher-ups at Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Glasner has expressed some regret for his comments and reiterated his commitment to see the Crystal Palace job through to the end of the campaign. The Austrian has been linked with the vacancy at Manchester United, who are currently under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick.

Next up for Palace is a London derby against Chelsea at Selhurst Park in Sunday’s 2pm kick-off.

The timing of Marc Guehi's move to Manchester City was not popular with Oliver Glasner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Glasner said: “I had a very long dinner with Steve this week and we talked about the situation to sell Marc, again the timing and a possible replacement.

“I wanted to explain and it was a very good talk for both of us. I said I will give my best for a great season and Steve and me are still one hundred percent committed.”

Unforgivably speaking in the third person, Glasner added of his decision to air his feelings publicly: "Do I think it was the best way? No I don't think so, but that's Oliver Glasner. I've always told you that's Oliver Glasner.

“I don't say I'm perfect. I would like to be. I never attacked anyone personally, I just explained my feelings.”

Oliver Glasner says Jean-Philippe Mateta remains in his plans (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports this week meanwhile suggested that Jean-Philippe Mateta wanted to follow Guehi out the door – but Glasner made clear the France international remains in his plans regardless.

He said: "No bid has come in and he hasn't handed in a transfer request and he will play Sunday – that's the situation.

“I'll repeat what I said two weeks ago: every player there is a price where a club, evaluating the whole situation - age, contract duration and a price – where the club says, 'OK we agree a deal’.”

Palace have not won any of their past ten games in all competitions, including suffering a shock defeat to non-league Macclesfield in the FA Cup earlier this month.