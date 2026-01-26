Newcastle United 'accelerate' move for African wonderkid forward: report

Newcastle United are yet to make any signings in the January transfer window

Newcastle United have had a relatively quiet January transfer window as the winter sales enter their final week.

A busy summer saw Eddie Howe’s side bolster their front line with Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa all arriving as the club looked to replace Liverpool-bound Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have endured something of an inconsistent season so far and currently sit ninth in the Premier League table, five points off the Champions League places.

Newcastle step up move for 19-year-old forward

THe Magpies currently sit midtable (Image credit: Getty Images)

So, could a January acquisition be what the team needs to revitalise their chase for the European spots?

According to a report from Africa Foot, the Magpies are ready to ‘accelerate’ their move for Watford forward Mamadou Doumbia, a player who they have been monitoring for some time.

Keith Andrews' Brentford have also been linked with the forward (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mali international Doumbia joined the Hornets in 2024, signing from AS Black Stars and has been enjoying a productive campaign in the Championship, netting three times in 18 appearances, while also being called up for his country’s AFCON tilt.

The report claims that Newcastle are ready to step up their pursuit of the 19-year-old amid interest from Premier League rivals Brentford and Burnley, who have both been monitoring the teenager.

Newcastle, it adds, are in the lead for the forward and have already pitched their project to him, which went down well, meaning Doumbia is reportedly keen on the move.

Previously, there has been interest from Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor ahead of the January transfer window, but that trail appears to have gone cold, as they are not mentioned in this latest report on the in-demand youngster’s future.

Doumbia has played all across the front line for Watford this season, with his versatility making him an attractive prospect.

Eddie Howe's side have reportedly scouted the teenager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The forward’s performances at the 2023 FIFA U17 World Cup, where he scored a hat-trick in Mali’s opening game against Uzbekistan and helped his country reach the semi-finals, saw him tagged as one to watch.

He is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2029 and is valued at €800,000 by Transfermarkt, but it will likely take a far greater bid than that for the Hornets to entertain his exit.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Doumbia is certainly a promising player and his experience in England’s second flight with Watford ticks another box for interested suitors, so it would not be a surprise if Newcastle were to step up their efforts to land him.