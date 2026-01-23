Gary Neville wanted for major political role as Manchester United legend touted for career pivot
The former Manchester United and England defender has been mooted as a potential Greater Manchester mayoral candidate
Gary Neville has been suggested as a potential candidate for mayor of his native Greater Manchester.
The former Manchester United and England full-back has not been shy about expressing political opinions and support for Labour in the past, and his social conscience has led to his name being mooted by the Labour party if the role becomes vacant, according to the i Paper.
Andy Burnham has held the publicly-elected post since 2017 but has been rumoured to be mulling over standing as an MP in the area, with Andrew Gwynne’s seat in Gorton and Denton set to be vacated following a leaked WhatsApp message scandal.
Andy Burnham MP move could open door for Gary Neville to move into politics
However, multiple reports have suggested that Prime Minister and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer may not be keen for Burnham to stand down as mayor to run as an MP, for multiple reasons.
Chief amongst them is a concern that the Labour might lose control of the Greater Manchester mayoralty in the by-election that would ensue if Burnham were to leave the post, and the expense it would cost the party in their efforts to try and prevent that.
However, one potential solution that may get Labour’s blessing would be to find a high-profile public figure to step into Burnham’s shoes – which is why Neville’s name has been suggested.
An anonymous Labour source told the i Paper: “If you’re Andy, it’s better to have the promise of a big gun rather than popping some unknown council leader on the ballot as the mayoral candidate, then falling to Nigel Farage.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“I think he has somebody in mind in the shape of Gary Neville. Whether or not the party members would respond to that, I don’t know.”
It is currently unclear whether or not Neville would even be interested in standing as mayor.
Burnham is regarded as a potential future challenger to Starmer amid pressure on the Prime Minister, the prospect of which has gone down about as well as you would expect among those loyal to Starmer.
The report adds that Labour may still prove to be opposed to the idea even if Neville – or someone like him – could be enlisted.
Neither Neville’s agent nor Burnham’s office had responded to the story at time of publication.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
