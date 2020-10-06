Watch: Mosimane opens up on Al Ahly move
Watch as new Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane opens up on his move to the Egyptian giants.
In part two of his interview with ShootOnline, Mosimane continues to discuss his move to the African Club of the Century.
Mosimane spoke on a number of aspects such as representing the country and opening doors for South Africans in North Africa and in Europe.
Watch the full interview here:
