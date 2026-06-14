Ange Postecoglou gushes over Nestory Irankunda's wonder strike against Turkey that will 'change his whole world'

Nestory Irankunda has received high praise from Australian football legend Ange Postecoglou after his wonder strike against Turkey at the World Cup 2026.

Ange Postecoglou had high praise at half-time of his nation's World Cup 2026 clash — Australia are currently leading 1-0 against Turkey in their Group D showdown.

Turkey entered the clash in superior form, boasting an impressive six wins from seven, mostly during World Cup qualifiers.

In contrast, Australia took just two wins from their last seven games, with four defeats interspersed - but Nestory Irankunda had other ideas for tonight's battle.

Ange Postecoglou offers high praise for Australia wonderkid Nestory Irankunda after strike vs Turkey, World Cup 2026

The Socceroos entered the second half with a 1-0 lead, despite Turkey dominating the possession and shot statistics.

Turkey recorded 69% possession, and 10 shots to Australia's four, but a wonder strike from an equally wonder kid in Nestory Irankunda changed everything.

Irankunda's strike against Turkey could change his life, believes Ange Postecoglou. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the 27th minute, the Watford winger scored a solo goal that was akin to a classic Luis Suarez goal vs Norwich.

Sent in down the left side, the Australian winger outstretched a foot to dink a bouncing ball back inside the defender, getting central.

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The 20-year-old (and 124 days), now Australia's youngest ever World Cup goalscorer, did not waste the opportunity he'd created through his trickery.

The youngster delicately tucked the ball just inside the left post with his right foot, before reeling away in celebration.

As expected, Australian football legend Ange Postecoglou had strong praise for the 20-year-old at half-time.

Ange Postecoglou was delighted at half-time, and explained what Irankunda's World Cup moment could mean for the youngster. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Irankunda's goal, the ex-