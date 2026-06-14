'The pubs in Australia will be going full bore now' - Clinical and disciplined Socceroos impress in World Cup upset

Nestory Irankunda scored a brilliant opener before Connor Metcalfe finished the game off for the Socceroos

After managing his country to three defeats in the 2014 World Cup's group of death, Ange Postecoglou knows just how punishing this tournament can be.

So he was left delighted to see Australia execute a canny gameplan to perfection as they made a winning start to the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Turkiye.

Tony Popovic's side were happy to let the opposition have plenty of the ball as they sat deep and picked the opposition off with a pair of clinical counter-attacks.

Australia

Connor Metcalfe scored from outside the box to round out Australia's victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

The United States of America had set the standard for their Group D rivals with their thumping 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday evening, and in truth neither side lived up to that here.

But the Socceroos showed they can be dangerous in their own way as they played out their gameplan to perfection against Turkiye.

After pretty comfortably absorbing Turkiye's best efforts to break them down, Australia fired themselves into the lead against the run of play with a brilliantly incisive counter-attack.

Watford's Nestory Irankunda had a lot to do after racing onto a long ball to the left wing, but stylishly zagged into the box before smashing an unstoppable effort past the wrong-footed goalkeeper.

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That left Turkiye with the task of breaking down an Australia side that were only too happy to put then men in their own third and wait for the next opportunity to hit them the break or from a set piece.

Massive skipper Harry Souttar went close through the latter route, forcing a second-half save out of Ugurcan Cakir from a corner.

Turkiye had long since resorted to trying fruitless long shots - although surprise goalkeeper selection Patrick Beach had to be at his best to deny Real Madrid star Arda Guler from a free kick.