Could Arsenal miss out on European football?

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Reigning European champions Arsenal could miss out on the Champions League next year

Leah Williamson of Arsenal reacts during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League 2025/26 Semi-Final Second Leg match between OL Lyonnes and Arsenal FC at OL Stadium on May 02, 2026
Could Arsenal miss out on Champions League next year? (Image credit: Sara Cavallini - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)