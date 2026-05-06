Arsenal trophy parade details revealed ahead of Champions League showdown and Premier League finale

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Arsenal have reportedly mapped out a potentially historic victory parade through North London later this month

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: The Arsenal team bus arrives to fans waiting outside the stadium as red smoke flares are set off prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second Leg match between Arsenal FC and Atletico de Madrid at Arsenal Stadium on May 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Arsenal fans welcome the team bus at the Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)