What needs to happen for six Premier League teams to qualify for the Champions League

Alongside relegation-threatened Tottenham and West Ham, two unexpected sides will be paying particularly close attention to results elsewhere on the final day of the Premier League this Sunday.

That's because there is potentially a Champions League place on the line for the team that finishes sixth in the table - but it does require a couple of results to fall the right way.

Here's what would need to happen on the final day for Bournemouth or Brighton to claim a seat at European football's top table for the first time.

What Bournemouth or Brighton need to happen on the final day to qualify for the Champions League

Aston Villa's Europa League win has made six Champions League places a possibility (Image credit: Ozan KOSE / AFP via Getty Images)

The first requirement for England to have six sides in next season's Champions League was that a Premier League side had to win the Europa League.

That has, of course, already come to pass after Unai Emery lifted the trophy with Aston Villa on Wednesday night, having previously done so with Sevilla and Villarreal. (Emery also managed David Villa, at Valencia, but sadly never won the Europa League with him in one of football's greatest missed opportunities).

After rooting for Unai Emery's Aston Villa in midweek, Bournemouth and Brighton now need Villa to lose on Sunday (Image credit: Alamy)

The next requirement is for the Europa League winners, Aston Villa, to finish exactly fifth in the Premier League.

That's due to a difference in the technicalities of how UEFA handles the Champions League places.

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In brief: if a team has already qualified for the Champions League by other means and finishes in the standard top four places, there is no additional Champions League place awarded to that country. (The only time an exception was made was in 2005, which was the first time it had occurred and so there was no precedent: Liverpool won the Champions League but finished fifth behind Everton, and both sides were entered in the qualification round as a result.)

So, for instance, if Arsenal beat PSG to win the Champions League next Saturday, England won't get a further additional Champions League place. Instead, the extra league phase place will pass down to another country. The same applies with Villa if they finish fourth, given that they have already earned a Champions League place by winning the Europa League.

Fabian Hurzeler needs four results to go his way on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The catch is in the wording of the additional Champions League place awarded for the two countries with the best coefficients that season, which this season will be England and Spain.

Those rules stipulate that the extra slot passes to the highest ranked team that has not already qualified.

That means that if Villa finish fifth, they get their Champions League place by virtue of being Europa League winners rather than by virtue of league position.

That would mean yet another Champions League place passes to the team that finishes sixth in the table, giving the Premier League six Champions League entrants next season.

Andoni Iraola is leaving Bournemouth but could give them a big farewell gift (Image credit: Getty Images)

The upshot is that for sixth place to earn a Champions League place, the following needs to happen on Sunday:

Liverpool win at home to Brentford by any scoreline; AND

at home to Brentford by any scoreline; Aston Villa lose away to Manchester City by any scoreline

If both results come in, the team that finishes sixth will be in the Champions League next season.

That would be Bournemouth as long as they avoid defeat away to Nottingham Forest. A draw would be fine for the Cherries. Bournemouth could also finish fifth if Liverpool lose to Brentford, but would be reliant on a fairly hefty goal difference swing.

If Bournemouth lose, though, then Brighton and Hove Albion could sneak sixth place by winning at home to Manchester United.

There is no scenario in which Liverpool could get a Champions League place by finishing sixth, because if they were to lose and be overtaken by Bournemouth, Villa would be guaranteed to finish fourth.