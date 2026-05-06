This is the only way Chelsea can qualify for next season's Champions League

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Chelsea's chances of playing Champions League football next season are fading fast, but they still have a glimmer of hope

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly looks set to see his side miss out on the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea's Premier League season has imploded spectacularly over the past two months.

The Blues were fifth in the table after winning 4-1 at