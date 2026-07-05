England vs Mexico prediction as altitude, thunderstorms and terror forecast at the Azteca

England vs Mexico is, with ease, the most difficult of all the Round of 16 fixtures to predict, despite the majority of factors swinging in favour of the 2026 World Cup co-hosts.

FourFourTwo will try its best to weather the storm (pun, fully intended) with this prediction, as it’s clear that, while England have the better squad on paper, Mexico’s dominance at the Azteca, and their experience at altitude, leaves the Three Lions in serious peril.

Therefore, the result of England vs Mexico is almost certainly going to be an assured victory for either side, but who will prevail?

Mexico vs England prediction

Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring in the 2026 World Cup opener (Image credit: Getty Images)

The short answer is, probably not. Mexico are yet to concede a goal at the 2026 World Cup. They are the first team to win their first four games and keep four clean sheets since Italy in 1990.

England, on the other hand, have been seriously tested by two sides in Ghana and DR Congo, with their two wins vs Croatia and Panama being largely even during the first halves.

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City - one of the host stadiums of the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

If anything can get the Three Lions over the line, it will be good ol’ fashioned individual brilliance, and that will need to be from Harry Kane.

The Bayern Munich bagsman is arguably the greatest English striker the game has ever seen from a chance quality and quantity-to-conversion standpoint.

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While Kane’s Premier League career was held back by Tottenham Hotspur’s inability to compete, it did wonders for the Englishman’s goals record and has prolonged his career.

The 32-year-old did not receive the consistent volume or quality of chances that a top-level striker at a club in contention would be on the receiving end of, and it shows to this day.

Give him a half-chance, and there’s more going for him to bag it than virtually any other forward in world football.

Mexico vs England score prediction

Raul Jimenez, Edson Alvarez, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Therefore, in the face of altitude, potential thunderstorm delays, and a hostile Azteca, where Mexico have only ever lost at twice in over 80 games, it will need to be Kane who sets the tone early by scoring.

And it’s important that the Three Lions do set that standard from the off, as if not, the terror of the Azteca, and Mexico's confidence will only increase, while the England squad’s aerobic capacity decreases.

If Kane, or even Jude Bellingham, as it’s never wise to rule him out, can put Tuchel’s men on the front foot early, they will get over the line with fewer hitches than people expect.

Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Getty Images)

But if Mexico strike first, it will be a mountainous battle for the Three Lions that will only grow more and more difficult as the game progresses.

FFT believes in Kane, and believes that a statement England victory in North America is overdue, so this can only go one way.