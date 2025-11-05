The Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit is out - and it's an Aztec-inspired masterpiece

The Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit is now for sale and it's a bold fashion statement.

With new kits for the World Cup now flooding the market week after week, El Tricolor are one of the host nations, so it's only right that they step correct at the month-long tournament in North America.

The home kit is green, as is usually the case, but features a new and nimble Aztec-inspired detail that has already pricked the attention of budding shirt fanatics.

The Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit features a brand-new Aztec-inspired detail

The Aztecs were a Mesoamerican civilisation that flourished in central Mexico from 1300 to 1521 (thanks, Wikipedia). It's an integral part of the country's history.

With a special nod to its history, Mexico's new green number was sported by famous DJ 'Sebaxxx', as he performed alongside Colombian music star Feid recently.

Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit The remake we all wanted: ABA Sport's iconic 90s Aztec effort is reimagined with none of the subtlety spared by Adidas, as Mexico make a glorious return to green.

The Adidas Mexico 2026 home jersey is a clear homage to one of the most iconic shirts in football history - the 1998 World Cup design worn in France – as the nation break from the recent black-and-gold effort sported at the Gold Cup.

With a new Adidas hologram badge to boast, the green jersey has a huge Aztec-like design in the centre that is simply unmissable and makes for an eye-catching design.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Just like the original ABA Sport shirt, the top features a huge motif, but with a subtle modern twist: the base remains the ever-popular green, with darker geometric patterns helping to bring together an emblem for the ages.

The similarities are unmistakable, but the 2026 home kit feels more sleek and crisp.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's a really nice touch from Adidas to pay homage to a special memory. We think this one will go down well at the World Cup next summer.

Image 1 of 6 Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas) Mexico World Cup 2026 home kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Available to buy now, designs regarding Mexico's alternative shirt are suggesting something a lot cleaner – and hey, that's not a bad thing.

Mexico never let us down with a top, though – we loved the 2022 home effort – and it's good to see Adi go really bold for this one.

But what do you think? Is it just a little too jazzy? Let us know in the comments below...