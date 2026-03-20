The Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit is out - and it's absolutely stunning

The Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit is making headlines for all the right reasons.

Have you missed any new kits for the World Cup? Well, fear not, as FourFourTwo's extensive reviews are coming thick and fast, with El Tricolor's latest release already catching the eye of shirt fanatics.

The away kit boasts a white base with some simplistic features that complement their design in terrific fashion.

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The Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit has brilliant standout trim details

Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit It was always going to be a lot sleeker than the home top, wasn't it? Yet somehow Adidas have made it a really tough pick between which of the two we prefer (and we really love the home, too…). Read more Read less ▼

Mexico's previous away kits have all centred around their traditional colours of white and green, with this newest release no different.

A bold white base is countered by a very subtle geometric pattern etched into and throughout the fabric, drawing inspiration from ancient Mesoamerican motifs: after how jazzy the home top was, we're here for the simplicity of this one.

Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

What stands out the most to us are the details on both the collar and sleeve cuffs.

The away jersey incorporates their well-known distinctive dark green tones and slaps them alongside a neat red trim. The shirt has a very large V-neck design, which could divide opinion.

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The iconic adidas Trefoil logo, rather than the modern performance badge, is situated over on the right chest, as it is for all Adidas 2026 national team away kits ahead of the summer tournament.

The three stripes come in dark green/red/dark green. The remaining kit details have been confirmed as dark green shorts and matching socks featuring red and white accents.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Mexico have stuck to what they know best and we are really impressed by the simple yet subtle features.

Image 1 of 5 Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas) Adidas Mexico World Cup 2026 away kit (Image credit: Adidas)

Available to buy now, we expect to see plenty of non-supporting Mexicans rocking this one across the summer months.

The Mexico 2026 World Cup away shirt has been designed by adidas and has gone away from previous years to reinvent itself with this bold number.

But what do you think? Cop or drop? Is it heading for your checkout, or is it one that leaves you with doubt? Let us know in the comments below...