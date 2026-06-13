Haiti vs Scotland prediction as Steve Clarke's side look to start World Cup with a win

Steve Clarke will lead Scotland at their first World Cup since 1998

Is this the year to finally make it to the knockout stages of a major tournament?

That's the question on the minds of Scotland fans as they prepare for their opening game of Group C, and their first World Cup game for 28 years.

Standing in their way are Haiti, who are making their first appearance at a finals since going out in the group stage in 1974. Kick-off is set for 9pm local time (2am UK time).

Haiti vs Scotland prediction

Scotland's magic evening against Denmark helped earn Steve Clarke's side automatic qualification for this summer's tournament, with just one loss to their name in what had looked to be a potentially tricky group.

Their warm-up for this World Cup included a 4-1 comeback victory over Curacao, who finished above Haiti in the initial CONCACAF group stage. But that game offered a slight note of concern in spit of the scoreline: they had gone 1-0 down early on and only romped to victory after Jurgen Locadia was dismissed seven minutes before half time.

Scotland will have high hopes Scott McTominay can come up with something special again (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Another four-goal showing against Bolivia - with all four scored in the first half - helped dispel some of those doubts, and the question now is whether Scotland can play their best stuff on the big stage.

Napoli's Scott McTominay is likely to be pivotal in central midfield, ably supported by the likes of Aston Villa's John McGinn, Tottenham's new signing Andy Robertson, and in-form Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.

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Haiti are not to be underestimated, though. Political strife meant they had to play their entire qualification campaign away from home, but they nonetheless found their way through two group stages to book their place in the competition.

An intense high-pressing, counter-attacking side at their best, Haiti have looked defensively fragile at times, but can be a threat if they are able to surge forward at pace.

Sunderland's Wilson Isidor is likely to start up top for Haiti (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Wolves man Jean-Ricner Bellegarde a relatively recent addition in central midfield and Sunderland's Wilson Isidor leading the line, there is genuine Premier League pedigree in the Haiti side.

They have been unfortunate to be drawn in one of the toughest of the 12 groups, and both sides will be treating this one as a must-win if they are to have a realistic chance of making it through...but we are predicting the Scots to get the job done.