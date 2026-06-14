Sweden vs Tunisia prediction as Graham Potter and Sabri Lamouchi match wits at World Cup

Graham Potter will lead Sweden out for their first game of the 2026 World Cup

It could be a battle of firepower vs defensive solidity when Sweden and Tunisia go head to head in Guadalupe on Sunday night.

Group F looked like being one of the more entertaining groups when the draw was made, and the Netherlands and Japan lived up to that as they shared a 2-2 draw in Dallas earlier in the day.

Now the World Cup goes south of the border again as perhaps the most scenic stadium in world football takes centre-stage for Sweden vs Tunisia.

Sweden vs Tunisia score prediction at 2026 World Cup

Tunisia were one of only a handful of teams to make it through qualifying without conceding a single goal, alongside the Ivory Coast and England.

Yet they nonetheless made a change of manager after qualifying was already complete thanks to a disappointing AFCON earlier this year, with former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi taking the reins in January.

Alexander Isak may be key for Sweden (Image credit: Getty Images)

That makes Tunisia a bit of an unknown quantity in some ways. Lamouchi has had just four games in charge, and results have been a mixed bag: a 1-0 win over Haiti, a goalless draw with Canada, a 1-0 loss to ten-man Austria, and - with ten men themselves this time - a 5-0 thumping at Belgium's hands.

Tunisia are not blessed with a bevy of household names, and will be hoping former Manchester United man Hannibal Mejbri can provide a bit of quality at number 10.

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Their best route to success, though, may be to keep the opposition quiet...and they will have their work cut out for them against a potential Swedish front two of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres.

But things haven't really be straightforward for Sweden by any means, either. Bizarrely, they didn't win a single one of their six qualification group games, but earned a reprieve by virtue of their Nations League performance.

Sweden moved to appoint Graham Potter for their play-off campaign, and the former Brighton and Chelsea boss finally got them firing as they put three past Ukraine and Poland to earn their place at this summer's tournament.

Viktor Gyokeres helped fire Sweden to the World Cup (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

The big question mark is whether Isak and Gyokeres can or will play together at this tournament.

Arsenal star Gyokeres bagged a hat-trick in the semi-finals playing as a lone striker, then bagged the winner in the final - all with his Liverpool counterpart out injured.

That gives Potter a decision to make...but we expect that Sweden might jsut have too much for Tunisia in this one.