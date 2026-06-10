This is how you can buy 2026 World Cup souvenir worn by Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal and more

Erling Haaland will make his first tournament appearance at the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is set to feature hundreds of new faces.

The competition's expansion to 48 countries in the USA, Canada and Mexico means several teams and players will appear on football's biggest stage for the first time.

From global superstars like Norway striker Erling Haaland and Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal, to World Cup debutants Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, numerous players will be making their bow at the finals.

New deal gives fans the chance to win World Cup 'patches'

Lamine Yamal will play at his first World Cup for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed viewers will see that players making their World Cup debut at this summer's finals will have a small addition to their shirts.

On the upper-right chest of each jersey, there will be a 'debut' patch to commemorate each player's maiden game at the tournament.

It is part of a new deal which will see Fanatics replace Panini as FIFA's official trading partner for trading cards and stickers from 2031.

After the player's debut, the patch will be removed from the shirt and turned into a Topps trading card - a practice which already exists in several American sports including MLS.

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In the MLS, the cards are inserted into a Chrome MLS hobby box, which costs roughly $120 (£88) in the US and contains 21 packs of four cards. Two of those are 'patch' cards which are autographed by each player, although it is unknown if that will be the case with the World Cup version.

Unfortunately for collectors, they will have to wait at least five years to get their hands on the cards as the Fanatics deal does not start until 2031.

It means there will also be a set of cards from the 2030 World Cup, which will be hosted in Portugal, Morocco and Spain but features opening matches in Argentina,