What are the patches on players' shirts at the World Cup and why are they wearing them?

Eberechi Eze is one of the 18 England players to be wearing the debut patch

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that some players have patches on their shirts at World Cup 2026.

These patches are found on the upper right chest area of the player's jersey, highlighting a certain milestone for the person wearing it.

Excitingly, for memorabilia collectors, they offer a chance for fans to claim a piece of World Cup history for themselves.

In total, 18 England players will wear the patches, as well as stars like Lamine Yamal and Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal are among the players to have the patches on their shirts (Image credit: Getty Images)

The patches have been brought in as part of a new licensing deal with that has seen Fanatics replace Panini as FIFA's official partner for trading cards and stickers, from 3031.

After a player has made his debut, the patches, which say "Debut" on them beneath a gold World Cup 2026 graphic, will be removed from the players' kits and will then be transformed into a trading card.

Anthony Gordon is among 18 England World Cup debutants this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among the players to be wearing the patches at this year's tournament are Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, among a host of stars making the World Cup bows.

In total, 18