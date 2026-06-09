How to watch Erling Haaland at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Erling Haaland is set to play at his first World Cup this summer

Erling Haaland has won almost every prize going at club level, but the striker will enter uncharted territory this summer as he appears at a senior international tournament for the first time. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch his every touch of the ball at the 2026 World Cup.

Norway's status as dark horses owes a lot to Haaland, who picked up the Premier League Golden Boot for the third time in four seasons after another prolific campaign with Manchester City.

Head coach Stale Solbakken will hope the 25-year-old can bring that form onto the global stage as Norway compete at their first international tournament since 2000.

Read on as we show you how to watch Erling Haaland at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch Erling Haaland for FREE

The World Cup is free to watch in multiple countries across the globe. Some of our favourites include BBC / ITV (UK), SBS (Australia) and RTE / Virgin Media Play (Ireland).

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can watch Haaland's matches on Fox, whose streaming service Fox One has a 7-day free trial.

🌎 Those abroad this World Cup can use Norton VPN to unlock their free stream from anywhere.

Erling Haaland: World Cup Fixtures

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Match Kick-Off Free Stream Tuesday 16 June Iraq vs Norway 11pm BST / 6pm ET BBC (UK) / SBS (AUS) Tuesday 23 June Norway vs Senegal 1am BST / 8pm ET (Monday) ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS) Friday 26 June France vs Norway 8pm BST / 3pm ET ITV (UK) / SBS (AUS)

Watch Erling Haaland from anywhere

Away from home this summer and want to watch Erling Haaland in action? All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different country.

This World Cup, we are recommending Norton VPN: