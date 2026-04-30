World Cup 2026 sticker collection from Panini: Everything you need to know as album ON SALE TODAY

Approaching its centenary in what will be a 24th finals tournament, the World Cup has become a magnet for traditions and rituals around the globe.

World Cup 2026 is the 23rd tournament and will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July. Less than two months out, the launch of the new official sticker collection from Panini is a cultural milestone on the road to football's greatest show.

The collection was unveiled at Wembley Stadium and collectors who pour their efforts into adhesive jewels every four years can't wait to get started.