Jump To:

Paraguay World Cup 2026 squad: Gustavo Alfaro's latest selection ahead of the World Cup draw

Features
By published

The Paraguay World Cup 2026 squad is the nation's first since 2010, ahead of their co-hosting duties in 2030

Paraguay World Cup 2026 squad: Paraguay&#039;s forward #19 Julio Enciso (C) celebrates next to teammates defender #02 Gustavo Velazquez and midfielder #08 Diego Gomez after scoring his team second goal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Colombia and Paraguay at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, on March 25, 2025.
Julio Enciso celebrates with team-mates (Image credit: LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jump To:

The Paraguay World Cup 2026 squad is shaping up as after failing to qualify for the last three World Cup tournaments, the former finals regulars return to the big stage.

Paraguay started their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign with one point from their first three matches but home wins against both Argentina and Brazil helped to pave the path north for the World Cup.

They claimed the last automatic qualification spot in South America but finished one point behind second-placed Ecuador after 18 qualifiers, eight ahead of Bolivia in the confederation’s play-off place.

Defender Omar Alderete is making waves in the Premier League with Sunderland and both Diego Gomez and teenager Diego Leon play in England’s top division.

Miguel Almiron, now back in MLS with Atlanta United, was a popular figure during his years as a Newcastle United player.

Paraguay are skippered by Palmeiras captain Gustavo Gomez, a former AC Milan centre-back with more than 85 senior international caps and league titles in Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil on his CV.

Julio Enciso, the talented young attacking midfielder who joined BlueCo and Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2025, scored three goals in Paraguay’s qualification campaign.

Squad

Paraguay World Cup 2026 squad: the November selection

  • GK: Roberto Fernandez (Cerro Porteño)
  • GK: Orlando Gill (San Lorenzo)
  • GK: Aldo Perez (Guarani)
  • DF: Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras)
  • DF: Junior Alonso (Atletico Mineiro)
  • DF: Juan Caceres (Dynamo Moscow)
  • DF: Blas Riveros (Cerro Porteño)
  • DF: Gustavo Velazquez (Cerro Porteño)
  • DF: Alan Benitez (Internacional)
  • DF: Agustin Sandez (Rosario Central)
  • DF: Alexis Duarte (Santos)
  • MF: Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United)
  • MF: Alejandro Romero Gamarra (Al Ain)
  • MF: Ramon Sosa (Palmeiras)
  • MF: Diego Gomez (Brighton & Hove Albion)
  • MF: Damian Bobadilla (São Paulo)
  • MF: Braian Ojeda (Real Salt Lake)
  • MF: Matias Galarza (River Plate)
  • MF: Diego Gonzalez (Atlas)
  • MF: Hugo Cuenca (Genoa)
  • MF: Diego Leon (Manchester United)
  • MF: Lucas Romero (Recoleta)
  • FW: Antonio Sanabria (Cremonese)
  • FW: Julio Enciso (Strasbourg)
  • FW: Alex Arce (Independiente Rivadavia)
  • FW: Ronaldo Martinez (Platense)

Fixtures and results

November 18: Mexico 1-2 Paraguay, Alamodome, San Antonio, United States

November 15: United States 2-1 Paraguay, Subaru Park, Chester, United States

October 14: South Korea 2-0 Paraguay, Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul, South Korea

October 10: Japan 2-2 Paraguay, Suita City Football Stadium, Suita, Japan

September 9: Peru 0-1 Paraguay, Estadio Nacional, Lima, Peru

September 4: Paraguay 0-0 Ecuador, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

June 10: Brazil 1-0 Paraguay, Neo Química Arena, São Paulo, Brazil

June 5: Paraguay 2-0 Uruguay, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

March 25: Colombia 2-2 Paraguay, Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia

March 20: Paraguay 1-0 Chile, Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asunción, Paraguay

Manager

Who is Paraguay's manager?

Paraguay&#039;s Argentine head coach Gustavo Alfaro (R) gives a thumbs up with his wife Daniela Pignolo (R) as they celebrate after the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Paraguay and Ecuador at the Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion on September 4, 2025.

Gustavo Alfaro celebrates World Cup qualification with wife, Daniela Pignolo (Image credit: Daniel DUARTE / AFP via Getty Images)

Paraguay’s head coach is the vastly experienced Argentinian Gustavo Alfaro, who made the shift into international football with Ecuador in 2020 and had a spell in charge of Costa Rica in between.

With the exception of a few months in the Saudi Pro League, Alfaro spent the entirety of his club management career in Argentina. His longest and most successful tenure by far was with Arsenal de Sarandi, with whom he won the Clausura and the Copa Sudamericana.

Alfaro was Ecuador’s coach at the last World Cup, where they beat hosts Qatar and drew with the Netherlands but ultimately fell short in the group stage.

Star player

Who is Paraguay's star player?

Antonio Sanabria of Paraguay in action during the international friendly match between Japan and Paraguay at Panasonic Stadium Suita on October 10, 2025 in Suita, Osaka, Japan.

Antonio Sanabria in action against Japan (Image credit: Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Antonio Sanabria, who joined newly promoted Serie A side Cremonese from Torino in 2025 and is competing with Jamie Vardy and Federico Bonazzoli in a surprisingly well-stocked front line, enjoyed a breakout qualifying campaign.

The former Real Betis forward netted four times including winners against Bolivia and Venezuela, and the equaliser in Paraguay’s 2-1 home win against runaway group winners Argentina.

Sanabria has been a senior international since 2013 but won twice as many caps in 2025 as he had in any single previous calendar year. Almost all of his international goals have come in home qualifiers in Asuncion. He’ll be hoping the most recent one, scored in the United States, will be a sign of things to come.

Best XI

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top