Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Qatar vs Switzerland?

The BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Qatar vs Switzerland have been revealed.

Group B of World Cup 2026 continues, as 2022 hosts Qatar look to win their first-ever point at the tournament – this time led by none other than Julen Lopetegui.

They take on Switzerland, who seemingly always get to the last-16: it's live on ITV.

The stars are out tonight on ITV, with Mark Pougatch once again anchoring from that beautiful studio Stateside studio.

Pougatch is joined by some more former greats, too, in an excellent line-up.

Ian Wright is on ITV tonight (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again, regulars Ian Wright and Gary Neville return to the ITV studio.

Former Manchester United captain Neville is best known these days as perhaps Sky Sports' most prominent pundit and co-commentator – as well as an investor on BBC's Dragons' Den.

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His former rival, Arsenal legend Wrighty, has appeared on Sky Sports, as well as the BBC, and is a regular with Neville on the hugely successful The Overlap podcast.

The pair of them will be joined by legendary Premier League Barclaysman, Duncan Ferguson.

The Scot was one of the most formidable strikers in Britain in his pomp, and has since gone into management.

Lee Dixon is on co-comms (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Matterface is on commentary for this one, joined by former Arsenal full-back Lee Dixon.

Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.