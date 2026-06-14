Who is the referee for Netherlands vs Japan?

MLS referee Ismail Elfath is in charge of Netherlands vs Japan

Netherlands vs Japan has everything required to make a decent contest, but who’s on the whistle for this one?

World Cup 2026’s Group F opener pits the Netherlands against Japan at AT&T Stadium, and while FIFA rankings may make Oranje the favourites, Japan’s host of European-based playing talent is sure to make this one interesting.

But who’s officiating the contest?

The referee for Netherlands vs Japan at World Cup 2026

Moroccan-born American referee Ismail Elfath has been appointed the lead referee for this one.

He started his whistle-toting career in the MLS over 15 years ago, and has been named Referee of the Year in that division twice over the past six years.

Ismail Elfath was also involved at World Cup 2022 in Qatar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elfath was also at World Cup 2022, where he took charge of Japan’s Round of 16 game against Croatia, and was fourth official for the historic final between Argentina and France.

On either flank, he’s joined by an all-American line-up of Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Katia Itzel Garcia is charged with managing the dugouts, the Mexican official primarily refereeing in Liga MX and internationally in the women’s game.

She has also worked on the 2024 Summer Olympics and taken charge of games in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

Fellow Mexican Sandra Ramirez is the reserve assistant referee.