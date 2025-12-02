Croatia World Cup 2026 squad: Zlatko Dalic's latest squad ahead of the World Cup draw

The Croatia World Cup 2026 squad is starting to come together.

Croatia have had their part to play in the last two World Cup tournaments with World Cup 2026 now on the horizon. Both times, they have defied expectations and found themselves deep in the competition, and within a shot of ultimate glory.

While the core of their iconic generation led by Luka Modric is nearing the end of its journey, the 2026 World Cup provides one final platform for them to show the world what they can do.

The semi-finalists of 2022, and beaten finalists of 2018, have a squad that expertly blends old and new, with Luka Modric, undoubtedly the country's best ever footballing export, still captaining the side.

Ivan Perisic is also still involved after somewhat of a revival at PSV after suffering a complex anterior cruciate ligament injury at Tottenham in 2023.

Josko Gvardiol who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-backs in the world right now, plays a crucial role in keeping their back-line steady, and will be hoping to make it to the World Cup and exorcise the demons of the last semi-final where he faced Lionel Messi.

Dominik Livakovic, who was their penalty hero in 2022 is still involved, playing his club football for Girona.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Squad

Croatia World Cup 2026 squad: The November selection

GK: Dominik Livaković (Girona)

GK: Ivica Ivušić (Hajduk Split)

GK: Ivor Pandur (Hull City)

DF: Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City)

DF: Duje Ćaleta-Car (Real Sociedad)

DF: Josip Šutalo (Ajax)

DF: Josip Stanišić (Bayern Munich)

DF: Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina)

DF: Martin Erlić (Midtjylland)

DF: Luka Vušković (Hamburger SV)

MF: Luka Modrić (Milan) (captain)

MF: Mario Pašalić (Atalanta)

MF: Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

MF: Kristijan Jakić (FC Augsburg)

MF: Petar Sučić (Inter Milan)

MF: Nikola Moro (Bologna)

MF: Toni Fruk (Rijeka)

FW: Ivan Perišić (PSV Eindhoven) (vice-captain)

FW: Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

FW: Mislav Oršić (Pafos)

FW: Marco Pašalić (Orlando City)

FW: Franjo Ivanović (Benfica)

FW: Petar Musa (Dallas)

FW: Igor Matanović (SC Freiburg

Fixtures and results

Croatia's results and fixtures

March 31, 2026: Brazil - Croatia, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, United States

March [TBD], 2026: Colombia - Croatia, TBD, United States

November 17, 2025: Montenegro 2-3 Croatia, Podgorica City Stadium, Podgorica, Montenegro

November 14, 2025: Croatia 3-1 Faroe Islands, Stadion Rujevica, Rijeka, Croatia

October 12, 2025: Croatia 3-0 Gibraltar, Stadion Varteks, Varaždin, Croatia

October 9, 2025: Czech Republic 0-0 Croatia, Fortuna Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

September 8, 2025: Croatia 4-0 Montenegro, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

September 5, 2025: Faroe Islands 0-1 Croatia, Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands

June 9, 2025: Croatia 5-1 Czech Republic, Opus Arena, Osijek, Croatia

June 6, 2025: Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia, Estádio Algarve, Faro/Loulé, Portugal

March 23, 2025: France 2p-0 Croatia, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

March 20, 2025: Croatia 2-0 France, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Manager

Who is Croatia's manager?

Zlatko Dalic is a legend of Croatian football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatko Dalic's Croatia career was almost over before it had begun. When he took charge in 2017, he was hired on the provision that if they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the football association would review his position.

As it was, they qualified, and then went on to reach the final of the World Cup, beating England in heartbreaking fashion in the semi-finals. He then carried them to the semi-finals in Qatar four years later, again being beaten only by the winners Argentina in the semi-finals.

His performances at the last two European Championships have left much to be desired, but maybe the Croatian FA are once again hoping for a bit of World Cup magic in north America.

Star player

Who is Croatia's star player?

Luka Modric holds his award for the 2018 World Cup's best player after Croatia's defeat to France in the final in Moscow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This feels like it will be Luka Modric's last international tournament, yet we've been saying that for years and it never seems to come true.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has been a fantastic servant to his country, taking them to back-to-back World Cup semi-finals, and leading them in their incredible run to the 2018 final.

He is ranked at no.29 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest players of all time and has enjoyed a stellar career, and when he retires will look back on his career with significant pride.