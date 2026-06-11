World Cup 2026: Who is ITV referee expert Christina Unkel?

ITV viewers will get used to seeing Christina Unkel over the next six weeks, and hearing her voice as she wades in on big refereeing decisions at World Cup 2026 and applies her expert opinion.

She was kept busy during the tournament's opening fixture between hosts Mexico and South Africa, with three red cards brandished by referee Wilton Sampaio.

But who is she, and what qualifies her to offer expertise on the big decisions?

Christina Unkel has appeared on ITV before - and she's back again this year

Christina Unkel used to be a professional referee (Image credit: Alamy)

Unkel is a former FIFA-licenced referee, a job she held for many years after first picking up a whistle at the age of just ten years old.

She then went on to take charge of women's international fixtures across the globe, as well as refereeing in the top United States leagues.

Christina Unkel is now a VAR expert (Image credit: Getty Images)

After retiring from her refereeing career, Unkel now works as a VAR expert, making her broadcast debut during the Women's World Cup in 2019 with Fox.

She has also worked as a columnist for The Athletic and CBS Sports, where she has offered her expert opinion on refereeing, the laws of the game and even legal issues.