Who are the ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for Mexico vs South Africa?

The ITV commentators, pundits and presenters for the World Cup opening fixture have been revealed.

World Cup 2026 begins with co-hosts Mexico in action against 2010 hosts South Africa at the legendary Estadio Azteca, in a repeat of the opening fixture of 16 years ago.

ITV has all the action live from 8pm – but whose company will we be enjoying tonight?

It's ITV's turn to host the opening fixture, with the channel's lead presenter, Mark Pougatch presenting the action.

The broadcaster's coverage comes from their spectacular US base, with several of football's favourite personalities for company.

Ian Wright is a national treasure (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Overlap's Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Ian Wright are in the studio for analysis as pundits for this one.

Neville was a mainstay of two World Cup campaigns with England – in 1998 and 2006, missing the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea through injury. Incidentally, this is when his media career began, back in ITV's studio during that tournament.

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Keane, meanwhile, went to the last World Cup in the United States 22 years ago with the Republic of Ireland, before the infamous Saipan incident of 2002 curtailed his involvement in a second edition of the Greatest Show on Earth.

Wright never got to go to a major international tournament with his country.

Gary Neville is a staple of ITV summer tournaments (Image credit: Getty Images)

Commentary for the clash comes courtesy of one of our favourite duos on TV, Jon Champion and Ally McCoist, with the latter eager for Scotland clashes later this month.

Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.