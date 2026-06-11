Is there VAR in the World Cup?

VAR is in use again at World Cup 2026

Video Assistant Referee technology made its major tournament debut at the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and is there are VARs at screens for the 104 matches that will make up this summer's competition.

World Cup 2026 is set to break a host of records due to its sheer size alone. It has more officials than ever before, and 30 of the 170 assigned officials (including Omar Artan) are in the United States, Canada and Mexico specifically for VAR duty.

With a probable record number of red cards triggered by no fewer than three in the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, the VAR appointees are bound to be busy.

Is there VAR at World Cup 2026?

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (Image credit: Getty Images)

VAR has proliferated throughout the football world since its early deployments in the KNVB Cup and the Club World Cup in 2016.

Its first intervention in a World Cup match in 2018 came in the group stage between France and Australia, with Les Bleus awarded a penalty to set them on their way to a second World Cup win.

Themba Zwane was one of three players sent off in the opening match (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Cup 2018 was the first competition anywhere in the sport to use VAR in all of its matches. By the time it was applied at a second World Cup in Qatar in the winter of 2022, the technology was everywhere and familiar to all fans of club football.

As ITV refereeing analyst Christina Unkel outlined before an opening fixture with no shortage of involvement from Colombian VAR Nicolas Gallo, World Cup 2026 boasts a sweeping list of updates to the Laws of the Game and VAR is at the centre of several of them.