World Cup day three highlights - Vinicius Jr's statement to Brazil doubters, Scotland celebrations and new stars emerging

Vinicius Junior has been criticised for his performances for Brazil in the past

Saturday's World Cup action featured an injury time equaliser, the best half of football we've seen at the tournament so far, and the end of a long and torturous wait for Scotland.

Goals were in short supply across the four games, but there was still plenty for us all to digest.

Here's the big talking points from the third day of the World Cup.

Scotland's decades of torment finally come to an end

Scotland edged to victory over Haiti (Image credit: Getty Images)

It wasn't exactly prime entertainment, unless you're a massive fan of watching loads of crosses get curled straight behind for goal kicks.

But Scotland's victory over Haiti will live long in the memory for the Tartan Army after John McGinn's deflected first-half effort was enough to earn them three points for the first time at a World Cup since 1990.

After a bright first 10 minutes, Scotland became visibly nervy against a hard-working but limited Haiti side, and there was as much relief as jubilation for the Scots by the time the final whistle blew.

Steve Clarke quite rightly pointed out after the game that claiming victory in this must-win game was the main thing, saying that anybody who expected anything but a tough encounter 'doesn't understand football'.

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But privately he will know that there were too many times in this game when his side were needlessly sloppy in possession, and a better side than Haiti would have taken much fuller advantage of their unforced errors.

Scotland will need to play a lot better against Morocco and Brazil if they are to earn passage to the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time in their history - but it would take a very hard-faced Englishman indeed to begrudge them their celebrations. Scotland has waited a very very long time for this.

Morocco show credentials to go deep once again as Vinicius Jr sticks it to doubters

Morocco and Brazil put on the most entertaining game of hte tournament so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil vs Morocco will have been metaphorically circled on plenty of neutrals' wallcharts coming into the tournament as being one of the standout games of the group phase.